‘Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk’ planned for Sunday

Last year's Step up For Down Syndrome event
Last year's Step up For Down Syndrome event(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October is Down Syndrome Awareness month.

As such, the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South is gearing up for the annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk.

Down syndrome is a condition that causes a person to be born with an extra chromosome.

Chromosomes are small “packages” of genes in the body that determine how a person’s body forms and functions as it grows during pregnancy and after birth.

Typically, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes. But babies with Down syndrome are born with an extra copy of one of these chromosomes--typically chromosome 21.

The walk is Sunday, October 29 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bert Ferguson Park (8505 Trinity Rd, Cordova, TN 38018).

If you would like to donate, click here.

