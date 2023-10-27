Advertise with Us
Southaven residents evacuated after gas leak

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A gas leak led to an evacuation in a Southaven neighborhood Friday morning.

The leak was reported at Valley Crest Drive and Summer Knoll Drive.

Over 30 homes were evacuated, but families have since been allowed to come back to their homes.

Crews are still at the scene working to make repairs.

It’s unclear what caused the leak, but one resident told Action News 5 they heard a loud boom between 3 and 4 a.m.

