Shelby County Judge removes himself from Young Dolph murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee has removed himself from the Young Dolph murder case following accusations of bias by the attorney representing Justin Johnson, one of the four men charged.

Johnson’s attorney cited bias as the reasoning for the filing of the motion.

Judge Coffee heard the motion on Friday morning and chose to remove himself from the case.

According to courts, Johnson recorded a rap song while in jail on a phone.

After being notified of the incident, the judge banned Johnson from using any phone devices while inside the facility.

The attorney in the case argued that Judge Coffee did so without assessing the evidence.

Johnson was indicted, along with the other four men, on June 1, 2021 following the death of rapper Young Dolph.

