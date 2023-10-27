Rain chances & above average conditions stick around through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers are still possible through our Friday, mainly in portions of Eastern Arkansas, into the afternoon hours although most are done with the rainfall for today. A good mix of sun and clouds through the evening with highs once again in the low 80s. Breezy southerly winds can also be expected through the day. Rain chances come back into the weekend ahead of a cold front that will bring chilly conditions into our new work week.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Showers are likely into the back half of Saturday with areas along and north of I-40 having a better chance for heavier downpours. Rainfall continues overnight and into Sunday morning again for those same areas. The long-awaited cold front will finally push through Sunday night into Monday morning bringing more widespread rain into the region along with much colder air.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Monday morning will be our greatest chance for widespread rainfall as a cold front ushers through the Mid-South. As it pushes through it will bring cold artic air limiting temperatures to stick in the upper 40s to low 50s through the day. As for Halloween, expect the cold conditions to stick around with highs in the low 50s but into the evening for trick-or-treating temperatures will fall through the 40s. Lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be just above to near freezing in outlying areas giving us a good chance of our first frost/freeze risk of the season.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.