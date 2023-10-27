Police presence slowing traffic on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large law enforcement presence is impacting traffic on I-40 at Warford Street.

Tennessee Highway Patrol has multiple troopers at the scene for what they call a “criminal investigation.”

There is a wrecked car in the median on the side of the troopers.

Action News 5 is working to learn more. Please avoid the area if possible.

