Police presence slowing traffic on I-40
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large law enforcement presence is impacting traffic on I-40 at Warford Street.
Tennessee Highway Patrol has multiple troopers at the scene for what they call a “criminal investigation.”
There is a wrecked car in the median on the side of the troopers.
Action News 5 is working to learn more. Please avoid the area if possible.
