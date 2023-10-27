Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road; still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed the Dollar General on South Perkins Road.

On Sunday, October 22, officers responded to a robbery call at the dollar store.

Officers were advised that a man entered the business holding a black gun and demanding money from the employees.

The man was given cash and exited the business traveling north.

The suspect was male with a thin build, approximately 5′7″-5′9″.

He was wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket, black pants, and red/black shoes.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

