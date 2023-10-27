Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road; still at large, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed the Dollar General on South Perkins Road.
On Sunday, October 22, officers responded to a robbery call at the dollar store.
Officers were advised that a man entered the business holding a black gun and demanding money from the employees.
The man was given cash and exited the business traveling north.
The suspect was male with a thin build, approximately 5′7″-5′9″.
He was wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket, black pants, and red/black shoes.
No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
