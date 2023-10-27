Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man hit, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on S Perkins Road, not far from American Way, around 2 p.m.

Memphis police say the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police are looking for a gray SUV that sped from the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar

Latest News

(From top, L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon Jones, Damien Cooper, Ebonee Davis (Bottom L-R):...
6 of 9 corrections deputies charged in Gershun Freeman death plead not guilty
Job fair generic
Eversana looking to hire 50 employees at job fair
Traffic at I-40 and Warford
Police presence slowing traffic on I-40
Shelby County Judge removes himself from Young Dolph’s case
Shelby County Judge removes himself from Young Dolph murder case
Memphis police
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Knight Arnold, police say