Man hit, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on S Perkins Road, not far from American Way, around 2 p.m.

Memphis police say the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police are looking for a gray SUV that sped from the scene.

