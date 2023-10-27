Man hit, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on S Perkins Road, not far from American Way, around 2 p.m.
Memphis police say the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police are looking for a gray SUV that sped from the scene.
