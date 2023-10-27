Man charged after inmate stabbed to death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of stabbing and killing an inmate at 201 Poplar was arrested Thursday.

Donnie Clay, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, and contraband in a penal institution.

Deion Byrd was stabbed to death in the inmate holding area outside the courtroom.

According to the affidavit, Byrd was waiting to be brought back to the jail and was standing in handcuffs outside the holding cell door.

Witnesses said Byrd approached the cell doorway and accused Clay, another inmate, of breaking into his home.

Clay denied the accusations and Byrd spit in Clay’s face.

Clay proceeded to say “I’m going to kill you now,” and pulled out a sharpened piece of metal from his waistband.

According to documents, Clay chased Byrd into a nearby interview room a few feet away and stabbed him in the neck with the makeshift knife.

Byrd then ran from the interview room and got to the court door as the deputy re-entered the inmate area.

The court deputy stepped back into the inmate holding cell area and saw Byrd bleeding and Clay in the interview room.

The weapon was recovered.

