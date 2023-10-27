‘It’s upsetting’: Shelby County Judge shares opinion on inmate stabbing in 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A life was taken inside 201 Poplar Thursday morning after authorities said an inmate stabbed and killed another inmate.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan said she was shaken by the violence between two inmates inside the 201′s Criminal Justice Center this morning.

“It’s upsetting, it’s upsetting that an inmate from our jail first of all had a shank and was able to come up to a courtroom setting with that shank and able to kill somebody,” said Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies said the incident happened sometime around 9:30 Thursday morning.

Judge Skahan said the stabbing happened when a deputy was taking eight male inmates from inside the courtroom to a holding cell.

She then said that’s when a deputy shouted for assistance to another officer to help 25-year-old Deion Byrd who was holding his neck. He had been stabbed with a shank.

She didn’t name the queue suspect but did say he suffered from mental health issues.

“One of his charges was rape of a child, and he had another set of charges also,” said Skahan.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies said Byrd was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition where he died.

Judge Skahan said the whole situation was overwhelming, to say the least.

“How could this happen? How could you know we not be able to protect another inmate from being killed? That’s our obligation to make sure they’re safe in our system and we didn’t do it,” said Skahan.

Action News 5 reached out to Sheriff Floyd Bonner for comment, but his office was unavailable.

