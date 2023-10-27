Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: clouds, shower chances Friday, into weekend; wintry chill early next week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRIDAY: Clouds, a few sun breaks and passing showers will all be in play through the end of the work week across the Mid-South. Morning 60s and 70s will still be able to run up toward the lower 80s by the end of the day. Southerly breezes will continue to flow in the moisture ahead of the bigger rain chances due into the region in the coming days. A few showers will still be play overnight with lows in the 60s to near 70.

WEEKEND PLANNER: On the western flank of the weakening ridge, moisture will sneak in across parts of the area yielding clouds and occasional shower and downpour chances both on Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs to top out close to 80 both afternoons. First bout of rain will slip across the region late Saturday into early Sunday. Then, the strong cold front will slip, gradually, farther south by Sunday evening, yielding widespread rain and tumbling temperatures. By early Monday, we’ll be in the 40s; feeling like the 30s in many spots – thanks to a blustery north wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to the coldest air we’ve seen in the Mid-South since the beginning of spring. Highs through early next week will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s – amid brisk north breeze and increasing sunshine. Lows will bottom out in the 30s – triggering our first widespread frost & freeze risk of the season. A slow warming trend will nudge us back toward the lower 60s by the end of the week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

10/27 First Alert Forecast: warm, clouds, occasional rain into weekend; much colder next week

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
