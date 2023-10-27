Eversana looking to hire 50 employees at job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local employer is looking to add 50 full-time employees at a job fair on November 1.

Eversana is hosting a job fair at its facility at 4500 Mendenhall Drive on Wednesday, November 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Starting pay is $17 per hour plus benefits.

The company is looking for first, second and third shift positions for material handlers, forklift operators, transportation coordinators, quality control associates and more.

If you are interested, bring a resume and face covering or apply online by clicking here.

