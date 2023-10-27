Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Eversana looking to hire 50 employees at job fair

Job fair generic
Job fair generic(Freepik)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local employer is looking to add 50 full-time employees at a job fair on November 1.

Eversana is hosting a job fair at its facility at 4500 Mendenhall Drive on Wednesday, November 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Starting pay is $17 per hour plus benefits.

The company is looking for first, second and third shift positions for material handlers, forklift operators, transportation coordinators, quality control associates and more.

If you are interested, bring a resume and face covering or apply online by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar

Latest News

1 man dead after shooting on Farris Circle, police say
1 man dead after shooting on Farris Circle, police say
NICU Babies dress up in Halloween costumes!
‘Boo!’: These NICU babies are all dressed up for Halloween!
‘Boo!’: NICU Babies all dressed up for Halloween!
(From top, L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon Jones, Damien Cooper, Ebonee Davis (Bottom L-R):...
6 of 9 corrections deputies charged in Gershun Freeman death plead not guilty