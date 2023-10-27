Doctor shares stroke warning signs ahead of World Stroke Day
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October 29 is world stroke day and a good time to educate people about stroke.
According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke.
Dr. Andy Pierce with Regional One Health joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the F.A.S.T anacronym and who is more at risk of having a stroke.
