‘Boo!’: These NICU babies are all dressed up for Halloween!
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Is there anything more precious than a baby in a getup? Don’t think so.
The NICU at Regional One Health is studying the ABCs of Halloween.
These tiny cuties each took a letter from the alphabet and came up with some super cute costumes!
