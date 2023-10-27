9 Shelby Co. correction deputies due in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nine Shelby County Corrections Deputies charged in the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar last year will be in front of a judge Friday.

Investigators ruled Gershun Freeman’s death a homicide and an outside grand jury alleges Freeman’s last encounters with the Shelby County corrections deputies resulted in his death.

All nine Shelby County Corrections Deputies are out of jail this morning on bond.

There will be a bond arraignment for the men and women, meaning the conditions of their bond could change later.

Two of the nine corrections deputies are facing second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of 33-year-old Gershun Freeman.

Those being, Stevon Jones and Courtney Parham.

The other seven correction deputies Damien Cooper, Ebonee Davis, Lareko Elliot, Anthony Howell, Chelsey Duckett, and Jeffrey Gibson, are all facing aggravated assault.

Freeman died in October of last year, inside the Shelby County Jail.

According to his autopsy, he suffered a cardiac arrest while he was being restrained.

Video of Freeman, naked and bloody, shows the moments the alleged corrections deputies were restraining him.

Family members tell us the video was hard for them to watch after they were originally told Freeman died after a confrontation inside the jail.

A Davidson County grand jury later indicted the nine corrections deputies after Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy recused himself from this investigation.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says all nine corrections deputies are still employed with their office.

They all remain on administrative leave.

