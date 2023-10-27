Advertise with Us
6 of 9 corrections deputies charged in Gershun Freeman death plead not guilty

(From top, L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon Jones, Damien Cooper, Ebonee Davis (Bottom L-R): Lareko Elliott, Anthony Howell, Chelsey Duckett, Jeffrey Gibson, Charles Gatewood(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six of the nine Shelby County Corrections Deputies charged in the death of Gershun Freeman pleaded not guilty.

All nine appeared in court Friday for a bond arraignment.

These corrections deputies face charges:

  • Stevon Jones: second-degree murder and aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Courtney Parham: second-degree murder and aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Damien Cooper: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Ebonee Davis: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Lareko Elliott: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Anthony Howell: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Chelsey Duckett: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Jeffrey Gibson: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Charles Gatwood: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Jones, Parham, Davis, Duckett, Gibson and Gatewood pleaded not guilty.

Freeman died inside the Shelby County Jail in October 2022. His death was ruled a homicide.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says all nine corrections deputies are still employed with the office and are on administrative leave.

Their next court date is scheduled for December 1.

If found guilty, they face 8 to 30 years in prison, plus a $25,000 fine.

