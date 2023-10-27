6 of 9 corrections deputies charged in Gershun Freeman death plead not guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six of the nine Shelby County Corrections Deputies charged in the death of Gershun Freeman pleaded not guilty.

All nine appeared in court Friday for a bond arraignment.

These corrections deputies face charges:

Stevon Jones: second-degree murder and aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Courtney Parham: second-degree murder and aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Damien Cooper: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Ebonee Davis: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Lareko Elliott: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Anthony Howell: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Chelsey Duckett: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Jeffrey Gibson: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Charles Gatwood: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Jones, Parham, Davis, Duckett, Gibson and Gatewood pleaded not guilty.

Freeman died inside the Shelby County Jail in October 2022. His death was ruled a homicide.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says all nine corrections deputies are still employed with the office and are on administrative leave.

Their next court date is scheduled for December 1.

If found guilty, they face 8 to 30 years in prison, plus a $25,000 fine.

