1 man dead after shooting on Farris Circle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 3:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Farris Circle near Tulane Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

