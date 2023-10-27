1 man in critical condition after shooting on Knight Arnold, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Knight Arnold Road near Arrendale Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MPD currently has one person detained.

There is no suspect information at this time.

