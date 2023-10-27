1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition and another dead.

Around 8:10 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Tchulahoma Road near Raines Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that two people had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A second person on the scene was pronounced dead, said police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.