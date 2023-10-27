1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition and another dead.
Around 8:10 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Tchulahoma Road near Raines Road.
When police arrived, they discovered that two people had been shot.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
A second person on the scene was pronounced dead, said police.
There is no suspect information at this time.
