Your First Alert to rain and a big drop in temperatures coming our way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South by the end of the weekend bringing much colder air to the area for next week that will likely lead to our first chance of widespread frost. As the front approaches we’ll also have clouds and periods of rain that will impact all areas especially Sunday night into Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day, a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s. More widespread rain is likely Sunday night with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly during the morning and early afternoon along with high temperatures only in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be sunny with afternoon highs near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

