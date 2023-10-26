Update: 1 dead after shooting at Whitehaven gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a gas station shooting in Whitehaven.

Officers say a shooting occurred on Winchester Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard around 12:48 a.m. Thursday.

It was at a gas station called Fill n Save.

A man was taken to Regional Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a silver Infiniti.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.

