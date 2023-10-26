Advertise with Us
United Auto Workers reach tentative deal with Ford

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United Auto Workers strike could come to an end soon after more than a month of thousands of those workers across the nation spending time off the job.

This comes after a deal was reached between one of the automakers and the workers on strike.

A tentative 4-year deal between Ford and the UAW was reached.

NBC is reporting this deal could bring an end to the entire strike with all three Detroit automakers.

UAW Vice President Chuck Browning says the deal includes 25% pay increase.

An additional ‘cost of living raise’ that will bring the raises to 30%.

Here in the Memphis area, dozens of auto workers have been on strike on Pleasant Hill Road at the AC Delco Distribution Center.

The plant makes and ships parts for General Motors.

NBC is reporting this deal could end the strike for all three automakers as GM and Stellantis are likely to meet the offer Ford just laid on the table for its workers.

Workers in Memphis tell me they were fighting for fair pay and fair work hours.

This 4-year deal still needs to be approved by more than 57,000 union workers with Ford.

The 25% pay increase is a jump from the 9% Ford originally offered UAW workers when the strike first began.

