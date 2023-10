MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westbound traffic on the I-40 is back to normal after a crash in West Memphis.

The crash happened at the 281.6 mile marker and had traffic backed up into Memphis past the bridge.

There were no injuries reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.