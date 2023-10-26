Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Museum to host ‘Live at the Lorraine’ series to highlight arts, culture

National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel
National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel(WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum is hosting the “Live at the Lorraine” music series as part of its goal to highlight arts and culture.

The museum is presenting quarterly concerts as a celebration of the rich cultural heritage found in Memphis.

Here is a list of artists for the series and dates.

  • Karen Brown - November 4
  • J. Buck - February 3
  • Stephanie Bolton - June 1
  • Toya Dyson - August 3

Attendees will experience an evening of cultural and creative expression, which may include live painting, spoken word, or comedy, along with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

Concert tickets are sold as a series bundle or individually.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar

Latest News

Man steals money from Dollar General, police say
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road; still at large, police say
Car Crash
Man hit, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road, still at large, police say
Last year's Step up For Down Syndrome event
‘Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk’ planned for Saturday
Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt on Watkins Street, police say
SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt