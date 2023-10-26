Museum to host ‘Live at the Lorraine’ series to highlight arts, culture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum is hosting the “Live at the Lorraine” music series as part of its goal to highlight arts and culture.

The museum is presenting quarterly concerts as a celebration of the rich cultural heritage found in Memphis.

Here is a list of artists for the series and dates.

Karen Brown - November 4

J. Buck - February 3

Stephanie Bolton - June 1

Toya Dyson - August 3

Attendees will experience an evening of cultural and creative expression, which may include live painting, spoken word, or comedy, along with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

Concert tickets are sold as a series bundle or individually.

