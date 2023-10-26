Advertise with Us
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine the 5-year-old's cause of death. (WTMJ, MILWAUKEE POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (Gray News) – Police in Wisconsin said they located the body of a 5-year-old child who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon in a dumpster.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee’s body was found on W. Vliet Street shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine Prince’s cause of death.

They also said a 27-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with the case.

“The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” the police department said in a release.

Anyone who may have any information related to this case is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

