Memphis fans ready for a new NBA season as Grizzlies are “Back To The Grind”

By Bria Bolden
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies “Back To The Grind” Wednesday without some of their key players for their NBA season opener.

It ended in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

A not-so-great start for our Memphis Grizzlies this year, but Grizzlies fans tell Action News 5 they have big hopes for the upcoming season.

“After we win, there’s a parade inside of my city yeah,” said Grizzlies fan Diane Lowrance.

Basketball and the Memphis Grizzlies taking center stage at FedExForum, and fans showing up and showing out.

“I’m from Savannah Tennessee and we drove two hours to come to Memphis for the home opener,” said Macy Deshazier. “I could’ve missed it. I’ve been counting down the days until the first Grizzlies game and I’m so excited.”

“I think we’re hyped,” said Grizzlies fan Johnnie Key-Jenkins.” I know I’m hyped for sure. I couldn’t wait for today so totally hyped for it.”

A new season with new security measures, fans filling into FedExForum met with a strictly enforced clear bag policy and firearm detection K-9s set at entrances.

A new season started with new stars, Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart.

Fans have high hopes they’ll help out with the Grizzlies defense.

“Clean the glass,” said Lowrance. “We’ve got to rebound more...that’s what beats us. Memphis We Still Believe. This was a theme back in the Grit and Grind era...it depends on what’s going on whether what sign I hold up.”

Win or lose Grizzlies fans of all shapes and sizes are happy to welcome the home team who are back on the grind another season.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

