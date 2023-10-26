Memphis chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America closes; chapter inactive since September
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The local Memphis chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America has officially announced that they will be closing their doors.
According to BBBSA, they became inactive on September 1 of this year.
BBSA released the following statement about their closing:
