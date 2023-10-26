Memphis chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America closes; chapter inactive since September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The local Memphis chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America has officially announced that they will be closing their doors.

According to BBBSA, they became inactive on September 1 of this year.

BBSA released the following statement about their closing:

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is aware that BBBS of the Mid-South in Memphis, TN was no longer an active affiliate as of September 1. BBBSA understands and appreciates the role that BBBS of the Mid-South has played in Memphis and hopes to find an opportunity to continue serving the community in the near future.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.