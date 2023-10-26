Advertise with Us
Man and woman crash into police car with 3-year-old inside, MPD says

Man and woman endanger the life of a child during a police chase in stolen car, police say
Man and woman endanger the life of a child during a police chase in stolen car, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested a man and woman who they say endangered the life of a 3-year-old after crashing a stolen vehicle.

On October 25, officers received a tip about a stolen Camaro parked in the parking lot of Hilldale Apartments on Eastline Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that Malik Gowdy was in possession of the stolen Camaro, along with Kenya Brock and her 3-year-old child.

Gowdy and Brock noticed the police presence and sped off in the car, leading to a police chase that ended with the stolen Camaro crashing into a squad car in a head-on collision.

The 3-year-old toddler was still in the car at the time of Gowdy’s attempted escape.

Gowdy and Brock were taken into police custody.

Both Gowdy and Brock are currently charged with theft of property and child endangerment.

Gowdy is additionally charged with evading arrest for driving the vehicle during the attempted escape.

