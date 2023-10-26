25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family revealed and confirmed the identity of the man who was stabbed in 201 Poplar and later died.

The man’s name is Deion Byrd, and he was 25 years old.

Deion Byrd’s family told Action News 5 they want justice.

The judge presiding over Byrd’s case meanwhile told reporters, this is something she’s never seen before and it should not have happened.

“I seen them bring a boy out,” said a witness. “He was holding his neck, bleeding from his neck and he was bleeding from his mouth.”

Panic inside of a Shelby County criminal courtroom Thursday morning, quickly turned to tragedy after Deion Byrd’s life ended.

Deputies say Byrd was stabbed with a shank by another inmate inside the holding area at 201 Poplar.

“His life didn’t deserve to be taken like that,” said Byrd’s mother Laquita Byrd. “So ironic you’re in this place of all places.”

His mother, Laquita questioned how this could even happen.

Byrd was waiting to appear before Judge Paula Skahan who is asking the same question.

“How could we not be able to protect another inmate from being killed?” said Judge Paula Skahan. “That’s our obligation to make sure everybody is safe in our system and we couldn’t do it.”

Judge Skahan says Byrd was behind her courtroom in a holding room when he was stabbed in the neck by another inmate she said has mental health issues.

Byrd died at Regional One Hospital.

Court records show Byrd was in court for arraignment after he was indicted on October 12 for first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, burglary of a building, theft of merchandise, and vandalism.

“I’m like wow we just lost a brother on the 10th of this month two years ago,” said Byrd’s sister Tiarrah Green, “Sixteen days later two years later...now we’ve got another brother that’s been taken by another human. I want answers and we want justice for my brother and we will not stop until we have everyone who was involved in jobs who were in control of of those inmates. We will not stop and we will not give up on my brother.”

Byrd’s loved ones remember him as the funny and loving son who adored his family.

The person who stabbed Byrd has not been identified yet.

The Sheriff’s Office declined requests for comment on this investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.