Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar

By Joel Griffin Moore and Bria Bolden
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family revealed and confirmed the identity of the man who was stabbed in 201 Poplar and later died.

The man’s name is Deion Byrd, and he was 25 years old.

Deion Byrd’s family told Action News 5 they want justice.

The judge presiding over Byrd’s case meanwhile told reporters, this is something she’s never seen before and it should not have happened.

“I seen them bring a boy out,” said a witness. “He was holding his neck, bleeding from his neck and he was bleeding from his mouth.”

Panic inside of a Shelby County criminal courtroom Thursday morning, quickly turned to tragedy after Deion Byrd’s life ended.

Deputies say Byrd was stabbed with a shank by another inmate inside the holding area at 201 Poplar.

“His life didn’t deserve to be taken like that,” said Byrd’s mother Laquita Byrd. “So ironic you’re in this place of all places.”

His mother, Laquita questioned how this could even happen.

Byrd was waiting to appear before Judge Paula Skahan who is asking the same question.

“How could we not be able to protect another inmate from being killed?” said Judge Paula Skahan. “That’s our obligation to make sure everybody is safe in our system and we couldn’t do it.”

Judge Skahan says Byrd was behind her courtroom in a holding room when he was stabbed in the neck by another inmate she said has mental health issues.

Byrd died at Regional One Hospital.

Court records show Byrd was in court for arraignment after he was indicted on October 12 for first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, burglary of a building, theft of merchandise, and vandalism.

“I’m like wow we just lost a brother on the 10th of this month two years ago,” said Byrd’s sister Tiarrah Green, “Sixteen days later two years later...now we’ve got another brother that’s been taken by another human. I want answers and we want justice for my brother and we will not stop until we have everyone who was involved in jobs who were in control of of those inmates. We will not stop and we will not give up on my brother.”

Byrd’s loved ones remember him as the funny and loving son who adored his family.

The person who stabbed Byrd has not been identified yet.

The Sheriff’s Office declined requests for comment on this investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road

Latest News

Man steals money from Dollar General, police say
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road; still at large, police say
Car Crash
Man hit, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road, still at large, police say
Last year's Step up For Down Syndrome event
‘Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk’ planned for Saturday
Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt on Watkins Street, police say
SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt