Local on the Square to close, new restaurant to replace it before end of the year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After 11 years, Local on the Square in Midtown says they will serve their last late-night bite Saturday night.

However, the doors to the historic building in Overton Square won’t be closed for very long.

Local on the Square will soon be “Madison Tavern.”

Timothy Quinn, the current owner of the Local on Main Street location in Downtown Memphis, confirmed he and his wife were approached to start a new concept restaurant in the Local on the Square location following some damaging press.

In August, a report of live insect larvae was found in food at the late-night spot sending sales dramatically down according to Quinn.

‘It’s a great place, but you know unfortunately that incident was a nail in the coffin for them,” said Quinn.

Quinn says the new restaurant could open as early as Thanksgiving depending on how long it takes him to get beer and alcohol permits approved.

“It will be hopefully as popular as Local has been in the past. It will be a neighborhood type of place. It will be upscale bar food,” said Quinn.

“l feel like there are a lot of tavern-style restaurants open over there, so I think it’s interesting that they want to put another one,” says Midtown resident Melissa Kimble.

Kimble has lived near Overton Square for more than 2 years and has seen the popular destination change over the past year.

There are currently 3 major vacancies including the former Hopdoddy burger bar which has left a vacant facility in what appears to be prime real estate.

" I would love a bookstore, a coffee shop, or something you can kind of go in and work, you have the option to eat and can also serve as a community space,” said Kimble.

Action News 5 reached out to LPI Memphis, LLC which owns the properties in Overton Square but has not yet heard back.

Local on Square’s last day in operation will be October 28th.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.