Inmate stabbed at 201 Poplar, later dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was stabbed by another inmate at 201 Poplar.

The stabbing happened in a detaining cell behind a courtroom at the Criminal Justice Center on the 5th floor around 9:30 Thursday morning.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

It’s unclear what type of weapon was used or how it was brought into the detaining cell.

