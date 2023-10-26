High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The head girls’ basketball coach at Fayette-Ware High School has been arrested and charged after marijuana was allegedly found in her car on the school’s campus Wednesday.

The search was a joint effort by officers with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, 25th Judicial Drug Task Force, West Tennessee Drug Task Force and the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Wednesday morning, officers conducted a search inside and outside the school’s campus.

Deputies say search dogs alerted on approximately 14 vehicles (11 vehicles belonged to student drivers and three vehicles belonged to Fayette-Ware faculty).

One of those vehicles belonged to Coach Jireh Washington, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon searching her car, deputies say they found a plastic bag with 1.923 grams of marijuana, two Mason jars with marijuana residue, a box of clear plastic baggies, and two digital scales.

Washington and two students were all three cited for simple possession of Schedule VI on school property. Washington was also cited for violation of a Drug-Free School Zone.

Deputies say a brown 9mm handgun was also found in Washington’s car. There were also approximately 12 lockers that search dogs alerted on inside of the school, but there was nothing located in the lockers.

