Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus

Jireh Washington
Jireh Washington(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The head girls’ basketball coach at Fayette-Ware High School has been arrested and charged after marijuana was allegedly found in her car on the school’s campus Wednesday.

The search was a joint effort by officers with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, 25th Judicial Drug Task Force, West Tennessee Drug Task Force and the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Wednesday morning, officers conducted a search inside and outside the school’s campus.

Deputies say search dogs alerted on approximately 14 vehicles (11 vehicles belonged to student drivers and three vehicles belonged to Fayette-Ware faculty).

One of those vehicles belonged to Coach Jireh Washington, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon searching her car, deputies say they found a plastic bag with 1.923 grams of marijuana, two Mason jars with marijuana residue, a box of clear plastic baggies, and two digital scales.

Washington and two students were all three cited for simple possession of Schedule VI on school property. Washington was also cited for violation of a Drug-Free School Zone.

Deputies say a brown 9mm handgun was also found in Washington’s car. There were also approximately 12 lockers that search dogs alerted on inside of the school, but there was nothing located in the lockers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar

Latest News

Man steals money from Dollar General, police say
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road; still at large, police say
Car Crash
Man hit, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road, still at large, police say
Last year's Step up For Down Syndrome event
‘Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk’ planned for Saturday
Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt on Watkins Street, police say
SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt