Head basketball coach in Fayette County found with marijuana, gun at school

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Drugs and a gun were found during a surprise drug search on campus at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville on Wednesday.

Officials say it was the school’s new basketball coach among the people arrested for having drugs at school.

Jireh Washington was charged with simple possession on Wednesday.

The school is no stranger to drug problems, earlier this year 3 students overdosed in the school parking lot. Just before 8:15 Wednesday morning K-9s roamed the parking lot at Fayette-Ware High School in a joint effort between multiple agencies including the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

“Some of those vehicles that had hits may have had a narcotic substance in them recent enough that the dog could detect it,” said Fayette County Chief and spokesperson Ray Garcia.

In total 14 vehicles were alerted to drugs.

Eleven belonged to students and 3 vehicles belonged to faculty. Including Wellness Teacher Jireh Washington.

Deputies found in her Mercedes-Benz a small bag of marijuana in the console, a backpack in the trunk with 2 scales, 2 mason jars with marijuana residue, and a box of clear baggies.

”That teacher also had a handgun that was in the vehicle which was in itself not necessarily illegal, but coupled with the drugs and the fact that in addition to the drugs, there were scales, bags, and things that may indicate the intent to deliver or sell,” said Garcia.

Washington was just hired as the girls varsity basketball coach this school year according to a press release sent out by the school district in August.

The former Arkansas State basketball player graduated from college in 2022.

She now faces a simple possession misdemeanor drug charge on school property and violation of a drug-free zone which will likely yield enhanced felony charges.

Washington is also suspended without pay pending the outcome of this investigation. The arrests come as the school district is stepping up its drug prevention efforts following three students who overdosed on Fentanyl in the school’s parking lot the night of graduation earlier this year.

Two students died, and the one who survived is now being tried as an adult for providing the drugs. The school district announced this year the return of the DARE program.

Garcia says three deputies just graduated from the DARE instructor program.

School leaders also asked Fayette County Sheriff deputies to help conduct more random drug searches.

Wednesday was the agency’s first drug search.

“We want to let everyone know that we are taking this seriously. We are going to do everything we can to keep drugs out of Fayette County Schools and we keep our kids safe,” said Garcia.

Ironically, the drug bust occurred during Red Ribbon Week at school.

An adult student and a juvenile were also found with marijuana in their car.

The 18-year-old student was also charged with simple possession.

