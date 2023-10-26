Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A federal judge recently sentenced a Grape Street Crips gang member and convicted felon to 25 years in federal prison for selling and conspiring to sell methamphetamine.

Timothy Lurry, 36, of Memphis was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession with intent to distribute; and distribution of meth. U.S. District Court Judge John T. Fowlkes, Jr. also ordered Lurry to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term. United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence today. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to information presented in court, Homeland Security initiated an investigation of Lurry during which Lurry supplied and sold over 300 grams of pure methamphetamine. At the time, he was on state probation for aggravated assault.

After he was arrested, Lurry also directed Paris Bradford to sell cocaine on his behalf.

Paris Bradford and Ivan Guevara-Cortez were also indicted in this investigation. Bradford pled guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute; to aiding and abetting the possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; and to distribution of cocaine.

On June 26, 2022, United States Senior District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. sentenced Bradford to four months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Guvera-Cortez pled guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and to aiding and abetting in the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On January 10, Judge Fowlkes sentenced Guevara-Cortez to 35 months in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigation; the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force; the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

United States Attorney Ritz thanked Assistant United States Attorney Gregory Allen and Special Assistant United States Attorney Raven Icaza, who prosecuted this case, as well as the law enforcement partners who investigated the case.

