Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

First Alert Forecast: toasty 80s this week; chilly 50s next week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Expect clouds to begin filling the skies, covering some of the sunshine through the day. Morning 60s to near 70° will rebound back into the lower and middle 80s amid a continued southerly breeze. A stray shower can’t be ruled out by the end of the day, but most will remain dry. Lows will drop only to the upper 60s and lower 70s with a few passing showers overnight into early Friday.

FRIDAY: Clouds, a few sun breaks and passing showers will all be in play through the end of the work week across the Mid-South. Morning 60s and 70s will still be able to run up toward the lower 80s by the end of the day. Southerly breezes will continue to flow in the moisture ahead of the bigger rain chances due into the region in the coming days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stubborn upper ridge to the south continues to pump in warm, muggy air across the Mid-South through the latter part of the week and through the weekend. As the ridge buckles occasionally, a few downpours could push across the region Friday through Sunday. Eventually, a strong cold front will slip southward. A FIRST ALERT to this front to bring our next widespread chance for rain and much cooler air that could be more akin to a mid-December’s chill by early next week that could feature our first widespread frost and potential for a light freeze for some.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

10/26 First Alert Forecast: toasty 80s late week; chilly 50s next week

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Rain chances & above average conditions stick around through the weekend
A few showers are still possible through our Friday, mainly in portions of Eastern Arkansas,...
Maggye's Friday Afternoon Full Forecast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clouds, shower chances Friday, into weekend; wintry chill early next week
10/27 First Alert Forecast: warm, clouds, occasional rain into weekend; much colder next week
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to rain and a big drop in temperatures coming our way