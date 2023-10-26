First Alert Forecast: toasty 80s this week; chilly 50s next week

THURSDAY: Expect clouds to begin filling the skies, covering some of the sunshine through the day. Morning 60s to near 70° will rebound back into the lower and middle 80s amid a continued southerly breeze. A stray shower can’t be ruled out by the end of the day, but most will remain dry. Lows will drop only to the upper 60s and lower 70s with a few passing showers overnight into early Friday.

FRIDAY: Clouds, a few sun breaks and passing showers will all be in play through the end of the work week across the Mid-South. Morning 60s and 70s will still be able to run up toward the lower 80s by the end of the day. Southerly breezes will continue to flow in the moisture ahead of the bigger rain chances due into the region in the coming days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stubborn upper ridge to the south continues to pump in warm, muggy air across the Mid-South through the latter part of the week and through the weekend. As the ridge buckles occasionally, a few downpours could push across the region Friday through Sunday. Eventually, a strong cold front will slip southward. A FIRST ALERT to this front to bring our next widespread chance for rain and much cooler air that could be more akin to a mid-December’s chill by early next week that could feature our first widespread frost and potential for a light freeze for some.

