Firefighters battle field fire in Crockett, Gibson Co.

CROCKETT CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a large field fire in Crockett and Gibson counties Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department says all county fire departments along with firefighters from surrounding counties have responded to the fire along Simmons road near Highway 79.

Humboldt Police Department in Gibson County says West Main Street at the Highway 70 and Highway 79 overpass is also shutdown.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area and can help by extinguishing all current fires until dry conditions improve.

Crockett County officials alerted the public Thursday morning of the dry and windy conditions.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

Field fire in Crockett, Gibson County (Debra Spegal)

