Crews work to repair water main break in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Public Works crews are on the scene of a water main break on Dogwood Road.

Residents who live along Dogwood Road between Forest Hill Irene Road and Johnson Road will temporarily be without water as crews make repairs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.