Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler releases top restaurants in Memphis list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about her list of the 30 best restaurants in Memphis, including the Bar-B-Q shop and Bala’s Bistro.

Her goal was to create a list that showcased diversity and exceptional dining experiences.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.