Chipotle to open first Millington location Friday

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Chipotle is set to open its first location in Millington on Friday.

The new location is located at 8599 US Hwy 51.

The location will feature the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane where customers can pick up their digital orders.

The store will be open each day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle is looking to hire for this location as well as others. Click here to apply.

