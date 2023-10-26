Chipotle to open first Millington location Friday
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Chipotle is set to open its first location in Millington on Friday.
The new location is located at 8599 US Hwy 51.
The location will feature the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane where customers can pick up their digital orders.
The store will be open each day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Chipotle is looking to hire for this location as well as others. Click here to apply.
