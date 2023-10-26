2024 St. Jude Dream Home to be built in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home is set to begin in Arlington, commemorating 25 years of the annual giveaway in Memphis.

The Dream Home is being built next door to the 2023 Dream Home, in Arlington. More than $670M has been raised for patients and families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since the tradition began. Town of Arlington officials said they were excited to be a part of the special year.

“Two years in a row, being a part of that dream and part of making those dreams a reality, not only for St. Jude,” explained Arlington Town Administrator, Catherine Durant. “It’s parents and it’s patients and the winners of the homes.”

The 2024 Dream Home will be a 3,300-square-foot home with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, along with a ‘Southern Serenity’ touch.

“Y’all know me,” explained the owner of Southern Serenity Homes, Greg Bridgers. “My kitchens and my bathrooms... I’m known for. So, yeah. We’ll deck the kitchen out. The bathroom will be over the top.”

Southern Serenity Homes has been a part of the Dream Home giveaway for 17 years.

Air Doctors in Memphis, an HVAC company, joins this year’s giveaway for the third year in a row. Owner Matthew Davis said each year is just as special as the year before.

“It means the world to me because St. Jude is a big part of our family,” Davis explained. “To deal with St. Jude through friends and family my whole life and to be able to give back now is absolutely amazing.”

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home will go on sale on March 22. Organizers said there’s a goal of selling 20,000 tickets in two weeks.

