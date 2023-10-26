Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 women suing City of Memphis, ex-MPD director for discrimination after 2021 altercation

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are citing abuse of power and discrimination in a lawsuit against the city of Memphis, as well as former Police Director Mike Rallings and former police officer Alexis Brown.

According to court documents, the two plaintiffs, Kadijah Townes and Patrina Finley, had an encounter with officers on February 21, 2021 that ended in them both being falsely arrested and Townes dislocating her shoulder.

That day, officers received a call regarding a shooting at the Walgreens on Knight Arnold.

Townes and her aunt, Finley, were at the Walgreens at the time of the call.

Two officers approached the women asking if they had heard any gunshots, which they denied.

After exiting the parking lot in their car, they were stopped by two other officers and questioned.

One of the officers was Demetrius Haley, a former policeman named in the Tyre Nichols’ murder case.

Court documents say that the women were laughing which angered Officer Alexis Brown, one of the defendants in the case.

The encounter led to Officer Brown reaching into the car and unlocking the door, demanding that they exit the vehicle.

Documents also say the officers used physical force to handcuff Townes, dislocating her shoulder in the process.

Townes and Finley were handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad, and later booked into jail before being let go.

The women, according to the facts stated in the case, were never officially told why they were being handcuffed and taken to jail.

Now Finley and Townes are each seeking $500,000 in damages for emotional distress and racial discrimination.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar

Latest News

Man steals money from Dollar General, police say
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road; still at large, police say
Car Crash
Man hit, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road, still at large, police say
Last year's Step up For Down Syndrome event
‘Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk’ planned for Saturday
Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt on Watkins Street, police say
SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt