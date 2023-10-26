2 women suing City of Memphis, ex-MPD director for discrimination after 2021 altercation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are citing abuse of power and discrimination in a lawsuit against the city of Memphis, as well as former Police Director Mike Rallings and former police officer Alexis Brown.

According to court documents, the two plaintiffs, Kadijah Townes and Patrina Finley, had an encounter with officers on February 21, 2021 that ended in them both being falsely arrested and Townes dislocating her shoulder.

That day, officers received a call regarding a shooting at the Walgreens on Knight Arnold.

Townes and her aunt, Finley, were at the Walgreens at the time of the call.

Two officers approached the women asking if they had heard any gunshots, which they denied.

After exiting the parking lot in their car, they were stopped by two other officers and questioned.

One of the officers was Demetrius Haley, a former policeman named in the Tyre Nichols’ murder case.

Court documents say that the women were laughing which angered Officer Alexis Brown, one of the defendants in the case.

The encounter led to Officer Brown reaching into the car and unlocking the door, demanding that they exit the vehicle.

Documents also say the officers used physical force to handcuff Townes, dislocating her shoulder in the process.

Townes and Finley were handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad, and later booked into jail before being let go.

The women, according to the facts stated in the case, were never officially told why they were being handcuffed and taken to jail.

Now Finley and Townes are each seeking $500,000 in damages for emotional distress and racial discrimination.

