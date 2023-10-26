1 injured after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.

A shooting happened at a home on South Lauderdale Street Thursday morning.

Our photojournalist saw a man injured and put inside an ambulance.

His condition is unknown at this time

There is no suspect information at this time.

