1 in critical condition after Autumn Ridge shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after Memphis police say he was shot in the Autumn Ridge area not far from Kirby High School.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 6400 block of Kindness Cove at 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect information was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.