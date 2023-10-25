Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a change in the pattern that includes rain and much cooler temperatures

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our warm, dry pattern continues, but a cold front late this weekend will bring some much needed rain to the Mid-South along with a drastic drop on temperatures.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray evening shower along with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a South wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows again near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the day with rain likely Sunday night along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers are likely Monday morning followed by a gradually clearing sky during the day along with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

