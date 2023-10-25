Midtown Planet Fitness to undergo 6-week renovation
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This November, Planet Fitness’ Midtown location will briefly close its doors to undergo a six-week renovation that will refresh and improve the local gym at 1635 Poplar Avenue.
From November 5 through December 17, the Midtown club will make the following upgrades:
- Revamped locker rooms
- Redesigned Black Card Spa
- A Wellness Pod
- New strength training machines
Planet Fitness’ 10 other Memphis-area locations will welcome all Midtown Classic and Black Card members during the renovation.
To find a convenient Planet Fitness club in Memphis, members can click here.
