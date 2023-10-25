Memphis man sentenced over 10 years in prison for sophisticated identity theft, mail fraud schemes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has issued a sentence of more than ten years imprisonment in the case of a Shelby County man who pleaded guilty to firearms, identity theft, and mail fraud charges.

Jeffery L. Ware, 40, of Memphis pleaded guilty in January to a four-count complaint of mail fraud, identity theft, aggravated identity theft, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

United States District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman sentenced Ware to 121 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Judge Lipman also ordered Ware to pay $376,191.78 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to information presented in court, between April 2016 and July 2021, Ware used the personal I.D.s of at least 25 victims to conduct a series of mail fraud and identity theft schemes. In most instances, Ware either opened or took over victims’ bank accounts, used their information to obtain credit cards, or opened lines of credit in the victims’ names.

In addition, Ware filed fraudulent quit claim deeds with the Shelby County Register’s Office to obtain 33 Memphis-area residential properties. He then sold some to innocent third-party purchasers and rented others to tenants, pocketing the rental income.

During the investigation, officers executed a search warrant of Ware’s apartment and found a 9 mm pistol. Due to his prior felony conviction, Ware was prohibited from possessing or using firearms.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Secret Service, and the Collierville Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Carroll L. André III and former Assistant United States Attorney Murre Foster prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

