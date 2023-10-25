Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man, woman charged after 2 people robbed of their cars at same gas station days apart

Anthony Bratcher and Gakaylanna Sheppard
Anthony Bratcher and Gakaylanna Sheppard(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman face charges after two car thefts at a gas station.

Police say the first robbery happened at Valero on Chelsea Avenue around 11 p.m. on Friday, October 20.

A man told police he was walking from the store to his car when he was approached by a man with a handgun that demanded his keys.

The man took his keys and left the scene in the victim’s 2006 Infiniti with a man and a woman.

Days later on October 24, police were called about another car theft.

This time, a man said he was standing near his 2014 Infiniti when a man approached him with a gun.

The victim resisted, but the alleged robber demanded he get in the car and drive, threatening to shoot him.

That vehicle was found hours later in the area of Bryan Street and Chelsea Avenue.

The driver and passenger were both arrested and identified as Anthony Bratcher and Gakaylanna Sheppard.

Bratcher is charged with carjacking, evading arrest, three counts of theft of property, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping and possession of meth.

Sheppard is charged with carjacking, two counts of aggravated robbery, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony and attempted especially aggravated kidnapping.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road

Latest News

Car Crash
Man hit, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road, still at large, police say
Last year's Step up For Down Syndrome event
‘Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk’ planned for Saturday
Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt on Watkins Street, police say
SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt
SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt