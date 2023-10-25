Man, woman charged after 2 people robbed of their cars at same gas station days apart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman face charges after two car thefts at a gas station.

Police say the first robbery happened at Valero on Chelsea Avenue around 11 p.m. on Friday, October 20.

A man told police he was walking from the store to his car when he was approached by a man with a handgun that demanded his keys.

The man took his keys and left the scene in the victim’s 2006 Infiniti with a man and a woman.

Days later on October 24, police were called about another car theft.

This time, a man said he was standing near his 2014 Infiniti when a man approached him with a gun.

The victim resisted, but the alleged robber demanded he get in the car and drive, threatening to shoot him.

That vehicle was found hours later in the area of Bryan Street and Chelsea Avenue.

The driver and passenger were both arrested and identified as Anthony Bratcher and Gakaylanna Sheppard.

Bratcher is charged with carjacking, evading arrest, three counts of theft of property, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping and possession of meth.

Sheppard is charged with carjacking, two counts of aggravated robbery, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony and attempted especially aggravated kidnapping.

