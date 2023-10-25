Man steals gun, car, and tags; flees from officers , police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man who was in possession of a stolen vehicle, a stolen handgun, and stolen tags.

On May 31, officers ran the tags of the suspect’s vehicle and learned that they did not belong to the vehicle.

Gary Goforth, the suspect in question, was running red lights, and weaving in and out of traffic.

When Goforth noticed he was being pursued by police, he abandoned the stolen car and fled on foot.

According to police, Goforth was carrying a backpack with a handgun in his waistband.

After a brief pursuit, officers caught up with Goforth, who tossed his handgun and backpack before being taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Goforth had a suspended driver’s license and no insurance.

Officers recovered the handgun and later learned that it was stolen.

They also learned that both the tags and the vehicle that Goforth was driving were stolen as well.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.