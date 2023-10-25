Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man accused of shooting at woman, kids on storage unit property

Kenneth Thomas
Kenneth Thomas(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of shooting at a woman and her kids on a storage unit property.

Kenneth Thomas is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, and vandalism of property.

Officers responded to the shooting on October 20 at 11:00 p.m. at Extra Space Storage on 2555 North Hollywood Street.

The victim told police that she was going to get items from her storage unit when a man approached her and started beating on her car.

She had two children in the car as the incident was happening.

The man then told her son that he would kill her, according to the affidavit.

As the victim attempted to drive away the man fired three gunshots, flattening the tire and striking the back bumper of her Ford Focus, according to the affidavit.

The man then stood in front of the exit gate to prevent the victim from leaving.

On Tuesday, the victim identified Thomas in a six-person photo lineup.

He is expected to appear in court on October 26.

