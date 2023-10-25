Arrest made after group flees fatal shooting at Marathon gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in a fatal gas station shooting that police say involved a group of people in a red Dodge Caravan on October 15.

Memphis police say the murder took place at the Marathon gas station located at 639 East Shelby Drive.

When officers responded around 9:20 p.m. that Sunday night, they found a man lying on his back in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder.

He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say surveillance video from the gas station showed an argument between the victim and the driver of a red Dodge Caravan before he was fatally shot. The driver reportedly got out of the van and approached the victim as the passengers of the Dodge Caravan urged him to get back in the van.

Instead, police say the driver began shoving the victim before pulling a handgun from his pocket and firing a single shot at the victim.

The driver is then seen on video getting back into the van and taking off with the other occupants inside.

Memphis police released surveillance photos of the suspected driver and passengers in an effort to find the shooter responsible.

The suspects in the shooting on E Shelby Drive. (Memphis Police Dept.)

Two days after the murder, an anonymous tipster informed police that they believed the shooter was 23-year-old Gequavious “Jay” Hill. The tipster provided police with Hill’s address and added that he is known to drive his grandmother’s red Dodge Caravan.

Officers went to the address and spoke with a woman who confirmed she owned a red Dodge Caravan. When police showed her surveillance photos, she confirmed the van seen at the crime scene was hers and that the man wearing the dark sweatshirt with a red design was her grandson.

She also confirmed he drives her van.

Hill was arrested Tuesday and is now charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is due in court Thursday.

