1 man in critical condition after shooting on American Way, suspect flees in white Infiniti, police say
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
Around 6:04 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on American Way near Lamar Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.
The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a white Infiniti.
