Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 man in critical condition after shooting on American Way, suspect flees in white Infiniti, police say

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Around 6:04 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on American Way near Lamar Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Infiniti.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road

Latest News

Car Crash
Man hit, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road, still at large, police say
Last year's Step up For Down Syndrome event
‘Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk’ planned for Saturday
Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt on Watkins Street, police say
SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt
SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt