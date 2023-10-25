1 man in critical condition after shooting on American Way, suspect flees in white Infiniti, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Around 6:04 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on American Way near Lamar Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Infiniti.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.